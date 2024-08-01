Meet the 2024 Marconi Radio Awards Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the finalists for the 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, recognizing the best in radio broadcasting. The awards ceremony will take place on October 9 during the NAB Show New York at the Javits Center.

Celebrating excellence in the radio industry, the awards are named after the famous inventor and Nobel Prize winner, Guglielmo Marconi. Registration for the NAB Show New York is open, with ticket and table information for the Marconi Radio Awards Dinner available on the NAB site.

Legendary Station of the Year

WLS-AM — Chicago, IL

WLW-AM — Cincinnati, OH

WIVK — Knoxville, TN

KYGO — Denver, CO

WHTZ — New York, NY

Legendary Radio Manager of the Year

Julie Koehn, WLEN, Lenewee Broadcasting — Adrian, MI

Joe Bell, WMGK, Beasley Media Group — Philadelphia, PA

Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corp. — Florence Muscle Shoals, AL

Timothy P. Davies, WHTA, Urban One — Atlanta, GA

Bennett Zier, Audacy — Virginia Beach, VA

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Dan Patrick, Premiere Radio Networks — Los Angeles, CA

Enrique Santos, iHeartMedia — Miami, FL

Erica Campbell, Reach Media/Urban One — Dallas, TX

D.L. Hughley, Reach Media/Urban One — Dallas, TX

Rickey Smiley, Reach Media/Urban One — Dallas, TX

Major Market Personality of the Year

Karson & Kennedy, WWBX — Boston, MA

Rachel Ryan, KSCS — Dallas, TX

Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, WMMR — Philadelphia, PA

Patty Jackson, WDAS — Philadelphia, PA

Sean Valentine, KBIG — Los Angeles, CA

Large Market Personality of the Year

Sean Copeland, WYXB — Indianapolis, IN

MIX Mornings with Kyle, Bryan and Sarah, WRAL — Raleigh, NC

Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter and Steve Grunwald, WYCD — Detroit, MI

Dan Mandis, WWTN — Nashville, TN

Jason Matheson & Alexis Thompson, KTMY — Twin Cities, MN

Medium Market Personality of the Year

Harlen The Sports Guy & Pigskin Bob, KYKX — Tyler, TX

The Doc Show with Chewy, WGGY — Pittston, PA

Kevin Miller, KIDO-AM — Boise, ID

Marc & Laura, WNCT — Greenville, NC

Andy Beckman & Kat Walburn, WAJI — Fort Wayne, IN

Small Market Personality of the Year

The Morning Shag w/ Shags and Trevor, KCMQ — Columbia, MO

Chris Lawrence, WCHS-AM — Charleston, WV

Kat Mykals, WGBF — Evansville, IN

The Cosmo and Kat Show, KTXY — Columbia, MO

Ian Rambo, KQRQ — Rapid City, SD

Major Market Station of the Year

WINS — New York, NY

WTOP — Washington, D.C.

KNX — Los Angeles, CA

KTCK-AM — Dallas, TX

WABC-AM — New York, NY

Large Market Station of the Year

WBAL-AM — Baltimore, MD

WCKX — Columbus, OH

WWRM — Tampa, FL

WWLI — Providence, RI

KTMY — Twin Cities, MN

Medium Market Station of the Year

WHKO — Dayton, OH

WHBC-AM — Canton, OH

WTIB — Greenville, NC

WNRP-AM — Pensacola, FL

WBEN-AM — Buffalo, NY

Small Market Station of the Year

KKHJ — Pago Pago, American Samoa

KQRQ — Rapid City, SD

KNDE — Bryan College Station, TX

WTAW-AM — Bryan College Station, TX

WALJ — Tuscaloosa, AL

Best Radio Podcast of the Year

Oklahoma Women Want To Know, KRMG — Tulsa, OK

Behind the Song, WDRV — Chicago, IL

Purple Daily, KSTP-AM — Minneapolis, MN

Garage Logic, KSTP-AM — Twin Cities, MN

El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo Podcast, Univision Radio — Los Angeles, CA

AC Station of the Year

WSB — Atlanta, GA

KOIT — San Francisco, CA

WTMX — Chicago, IL

KSTP — Minneapolis, MN

WTVR — Virginia Beach, VA

CHR Station of the Year

WBZZ — Pittsburgh, PA

KMVQ — San Francisco, CA

KTXY — Columbia, MO

WBLI — Long Island, NY

WXKB — Fort Myers, FL

Classic Hits Station of the Year

WGRR — Cincinnati, OH

WMGK — Philadelphia, PA

WOGL — Philadelphia, PA

WCBS — New York, NY

WOMC — Detroit, MI

College Radio Station of the Year

WKCR, Columbia University — New York, NY

WOLF Radio, University of West Georgia — Carrollton, GA

WPSC, William Patterson University — Wayne, NJ

WMSC, Montclair State University — Montclair, NJ

WGCS, Goshen College — Goshen, IN

Country Station of the Year

WFMS — Indianapolis, IN

KATI — Jefferson City, MO

KCYY — San Antonio, TX

WXTU — Philadelphia, PA

KCLR — Columbia, MO

News/Talk Station of the Year

WSB-AM — Atlanta, GA

KRMG — Tulsa, OK

WLW-AM — Cincinnati, OH

KDKA-AM — Pittsburgh, PA

WIBC — Indianapolis, IN

Religious Station of the Year

WMIT — Charlotte, NC

WGTS — Washington, D.C.

WNNL — Raleigh, NC

KPWJ — Bryan College Station, TX

WGRB-AM — Chicago, IL

Rock Station of the Year

WPLR — New Haven, CT

WAQY — Springfield, MA

KQMT — Denver, CO

WXTB — Tampa, FL

WIYY — Baltimore, MD

Spanish Language Station of the Year

WLZL — Washington, DC

KMVK — Dallas, TX

KLOL — Houston, TX

KLNO — Dallas, TX

WYUU — Tampa, FL

Sports Station of the Year

KTCK-AM — Dallas, TX

WSCR-AM — Chicago, IL

WXYT — Detroit, MI

KKFN — Denver, CO

WIP — Philadelphia, PA

Urban Station of the Year

WHUR — Washington, D.C.

WPZE — Atlanta, GA

WBTJ — Richmond, VA

KBXX — Houston, TX

WDAS — Philadelphia, PA