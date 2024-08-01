Spokane’s 92.9 ZZU Announces Ian Kelly as New Program Director

Morgan Murphy Media Spokane has promoted Ian Kelly to Program Director of 92.9 ZZU (KZZU). Kelly, who has been with Morgan Murphy since 2006, will take on the new programming responsibilities alongside his existing duties as PD of Hot 96.9 (KEZE).

He will also continue as KZZU’s afternoon drive host.

Kelly commented, “I grew up listening to KZZU-FM and have always loved radio. After nearly two decades, I am so incredibly honored to carry on the legacy of KZZU-FM in Spokane as Program Director. I look forward to driving the creative vision and continuing to deliver exceptional content for our listeners, community, and advertisers.”