Ian Kelly Moving Up In Spokane

The Morgan Murphy Media Radio Group in Spokane, WA has promoted Ian Kelly to Program Director of KEZE-FM, Music Director and Afternoon Drive personality of KZZU-FM. Kelly has been with the group since 2006.

“I could not be more thrilled to promote Ian Kelly to this multi station position,” said Tery Garras, MM. “Kelly is a hardworking, resourceful, and dedicated Programmer and I have complete confidence in his capabilities. He is the perfect choice for this role.”

Kelly started with the group as a part-time on-air host on KZZU-FM before becoming a full-time talent on the same station, he then moved to KEZE-FM as Assistant PD and host of the afternoon drive show.