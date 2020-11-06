Urban One Joins Ohio Hispanic Market

Thanks to a Local Marketing Agreement, Urban One in Columbus, OH has entered the local Hispanic market. The company will assume operating responsibility for WWCD-FM 102.5 from Southern Ohio Broadcasting System.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint again in Central Ohio by reaching the fastest growing segment of the population, inclusive of the Mexican community and growing Central and South American communities.” said Eddie Harrell, Jr., Regional VP. “Combined with our African American targeted radio/television assets, we are now the largest single source provider of content to African Americans and Spanish speaking residents in Central Ohio.”

La Grande 102.5 FM will run on-air for 24 hours, seven days-week with Regional Mexican/Tropical content. With the addition Urban One Columbus has grown their Ohio footprint by operating WQMC-TV that holds the affiliate networks of Telemundo to super-serve the Columbus Hispanic community.