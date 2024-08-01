Triton Digital Expands Podcast Ranker Coverage To Latin America

Triton Digital is shedding light on the growing podcast market in Latin America with its 2024 Insights Report for the region. Along with the dataset, the digital audio services provider is debuting its inaugural Latin America Sales Network Podcast Ranker.

Listening trends from June 2023 to May 2024 reveal that News podcasts lead in popularity with 32% of downloads, followed by Comedy at 17%. Top new podcasts included A Coach by Wondery and El Cielo Que Nunca Vi by SiriusXM Podcast Network, with the episode “Manchester City y la gloria del Mundial de Clubes” from Titulares Deportivos (Grupo BluRadio) being the most downloaded.

Additional data from the report shows Spotify leading in new episode RSS downloads with a 32% share, and Prisa Radio topping the charts for webcast streaming.

The June 2024 LATAM Podcast Ranker highlights the top 100 podcasts, with LOS40 MX – La Corneta (Prisa Radio), Mais Recentes (Radios Grupo Globo), and O Assunto (Grupo Globo) leading in downloads. New entries for June included Malu Gaspar – Conversa de Política (Radios Grupo Globo) and La Viuda Negra (SiriusXM Podcast Network).

Triton Digital Vice President of Market Strategy for the Americas Oscar Sermeno said, “We are excited to launch the first Latin America Sales Network Podcast Ranker, which marks a significant milestone for the podcasting industry in the region. This report not only highlights the incredible growth in the LATAM podcast landscape but also provides invaluable insights for advertisers and publishers looking to engage with a highly dynamic and evolving audience.”