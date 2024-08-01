FOX Sports Radio Arrives On Raleigh Airwaves

iHeartMedia Raleigh will debut a new FOX Sports affiliate on its HD2 signal for 106.1 FM TALK (WTKK) starting August 5. The digital-only station will feature the full roster of FOX Sports Radio’s syndicated programming across weekdays and weekends.

The FOX Sports Raleigh lineup will include Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and several other shows.

iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group Raleigh President Michael Burger said, “Raleigh/Durham has long been a market that has celebrated the best in athletics. Partnering with FOX Sports Radio is an incredible opportunity to share the news and stories that shape the sports world daily. This partnership will also bring unique sponsorships and marketing engagement for existing and new clients. We are incredibly excited to add FOX Sports Radio to our already strong lineup.”