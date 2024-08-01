Tim Dukes Named President Of WayFM Owner Hope Media Group

Hope Media Group has elevated Tim Dukes from Chief Operating Officer to President of the Christian radio company. Joe Paulo, who previously held both President and Chief Executive Officer positions, will now focus solely on his role as CEO.

Hope Media Group operates the Houston-based KSBJ, the national WayFM network, Spanish-language Vida Unida, and digital platforms like NGEN Radio for Christian hip-hop and pop, WAYLOUD for Christian rock, and Hope Nation. Additionally, the group manages the God Listens Prayer App and produces concerts and events under Hope Events.

Dukes was raised to COO in 2020. In his new capacity, he will continue managing daily operations with an added focus on expanding HMG through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Paulo’s refined role allows him to concentrate on guiding HMG’s strategic vision and long-term initiatives while working closely with Dukes.

Stepping into Tim Dukes’ former role of COO is Chief Financial Officer Desiree Gonzalez, who will now oversee a broader range of operational functions, including Human Resources, Data Management, Software Engineering, Legal, and Compliance, in addition to her financial duties.

Shawn Hill has been appointed Senior Vice President of Finance, a role in which he will manage both the Finance and Accounting departments.

Paulo expressed his enthusiasm about the organizational changes, stating, “Healthy things grow, and growing things change. These promotions highlight our commitment to nurturing internal talent and expanding our leadership capacity to drive continued growth and innovation for the ministry.”