Nebraska Broadcasters Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association revealed its 2024 Hall of Fame class of three – all with ties to radio. Kent Boughton, Jane Monnich, and Dave Webber will be inducted during the 89th Annual NBA Convention in Lincoln on August 6.

Jane Monnich started as a news writer for KLIN-AM in Lincoln in 1972, quickly moving up to become the afternoon news anchor and later co-hosting Lincoln’s first male/female radio morning show. With a career spanning nearly five decades, Monnich became the definitive voice of KLIN news, covering numerous political figures and mentoring future broadcasters. She retired in 2020 after a trailblazing career in radio journalism.

Kent Boughton’s broadcasting journey began at 15 as a personality on Grand Island’s KRGI before transitioning to television as a meteorologist, where he notably covered the devastating 1980 Grand Island tornado. After over two decades as a central Nebraska weather authority and pioneering the “Outdoor Files” segment, Boughton retired in 2023 but continues as a part-time forecaster for KLKN TV in Lincoln.

Dave Webber began his over 50-year career in Omaha as an air talent on KLNG and KFAB, moving to TV in 1973. He became the sports director at WOWT-TV, covering significant local and national sports events. Known for his community service and mentorship, Webber semi-retired in 2009 but remains involved in local sports broadcasting.

With the addition of Boughton, Monnich, and Webber, the total number of inductees in the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame climbs to 118.