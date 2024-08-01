SiriusXM Brings Free, Ad-Supported Radio To Automobiles

During its Q2 2024 earnings call, SiriusXM announced a seismic shift in the company’s subscription model that could reshape the audio battle for the car dashboard. As it tries to gain ground against AM/FM and streaming competition, SiriusXM has launched an ad-supported, in-car subscription plan it calls Free Access.

The Free Access plan will incorporate advertisements on a selection of music, talk, sports, and comedy channels, and can be subscribed to via a vehicle’s dashboard without providing any financial information. However, there are a few major catches in the system.

Free Access only works with vehicles that include SiriusXM’s 360L hybrid radios and is currently invitation-only. 360L-supported radios are currently available in a limited, but expanding, range of vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Dodge, Subaru, Volvo, and Nissan. The subscription also only stays on one vehicle and can’t be transferred from car to car or provide listening access through SiriusXM’s mobile app.

And then there’s the most significant caveat: to maintain the subscription, users must use the service at least once every 60 days. Failure to do so will result in an automatic – and permanent – deactivation of the service.

SiriusXM Free Access comes as the company struggles with subscriber growth and getting its product in front of more, and particularly younger, ears. Edison Research’s latest Share of Ear shows that in the past decade, the satellite broadcaster has only gained 1% of listening time among Americans 13+. The platform (8%) lags behind AM/FM (36%), Streaming Music (20%), and now YouTube (14%) and podcasts (10%).

In the second quarter of 2024, SiriusXM’s self-pay subscribers fell by 100,000, with an increase in vehicle-related churn and a decline in streaming additions. The number of paid promotional subscribers dropped by 73,000, mainly because automakers opted for unpaid trial subscriptions. The total number of trial subscribers was 7.4 million, a minor decrease from 7.5 million in both the previous quarter and the same quarter the previous year.