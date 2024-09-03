Michael Berry Set to Expand Conservative Talk Show Nationwide

Premiere Networks is adding Conservative talker Michael Berry to its national radio syndication lineup, starting October 7. The Michael Berry Show will continue to originate from iHeartMedia Houston’s NewsRadio 740 (KTRH-AM), where it is currently heard on 25 affiliates across the US.

Berry is a three-term Houston city council member and former Mayor Pro Tempore. He first started his radio career in 2005 with a real estate show on KTRH, eventually rising to become the cluster’s Operations Manager.

Berry said, “I’m fired up to join the team that brought Rush Limbaugh, my hero, to America, alongside my talented friends Clay Travis, Buck Sexton and Jesse Kelly, and legends like Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck. Being a part of the Talk radio industry is already a literal dream come true, but being supported and represented by Premiere, the best in the biz, is big time.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott remarked, “Michael has become one of the top voices in the world of talk radio, and we’re excited to expand his program to even more stations across the country. His relatable style, keen intellect, and deep connection with listeners drive success for affiliates and sponsors alike, which are qualities we look for in our syndication partners.”