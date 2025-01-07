Mozdzen and Baldwin Take Local Mornings On Columbia’s B106.7

Cumulus Media’s B106.7 (WTCB) in Columbia, SC, is introducing the station’s first live and local morning program in seven years. The Midlands Morning Show features midday host Kaylin Mozdzen and Program Director Leo “LB” Baldwin.

Mozdzen, the 2024 South Carolina Broadcasters Association Radio Personality of the Year and 2022 Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar, will continue in her midday role, which she has held since January 2023 after co-hosting a morning show in Upstate New York.

Baldwin, who is also Operations Manager for Cumulus Columbia, moves to mornings after hosting afternoons since June 2023. His prior experience includes anchoring mornings in Honolulu, HI.

Cumulus Columbia/Florence Regional Vice President and Market Manager Tammy O’Dell said, “We’re excited to launch this vibrant morning show for the Midlands audience. Kaylin and LB will bring energy, fun, and great music LIVE and LOCAL for our B106.7 audience every morning. It’s a great way to wake up in the Midlands and an excellent opportunity for our local business community to connect with this audience.”