‘Frito & Katy’ Replace the ‘Bullpen’ at Audacy Houston

Audacy Houston has announced Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey as the new morning show co-hosts for 100.3 The Bull (KILT) starting January 10. Their show, Frito & Katy, replaces The Morning Bullpen, which was cut in December layoffs.

Young and Dempsey bring years of experience and numerous accolades to their new role, including the 2024 CMA Award for Major Market Personality, a 2021 Marconi Award, multiple Crystal Awards, and the Bonner McLane Award for Community Service from the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier commented, “The duo’s passion for relentlessly serving the local community as well as their focus on local content on-air is perfect for Houston. We can’t wait for our audience to start their days with this award-winning show.”

Dempsey said, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d wind up back in my hometown to do radio with the station I grew up listening to. We are beyond excited to work with Sarah Frazier, Melissa Chase, and all the pros at Audacy. We can’t wait to start serving the great listeners of 100.3 The Bull and the city of Houston!”