Buzz Knight Media Brings ‘Music Saved Me’ To iHeartPodcasts

Premiere Networks and Buzz Knight Media have announced that the podcast Music Saved Me will join the iHeartPodcasts network. Hosted by Lynn Hoffman, the show explores the healing power of music through personal stories from musicians.

Launched in October 2023, Music Saved Me has quickly gained traction, featuring interviews with a wide range of artists, including Wynonna, Shinedown’s Brent Smith, Jelly Roll, Train’s Pat Monahan, and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

To mark its debut on iHeartPodcasts, Music Saved Me will feature an interview with Darryl McDaniels, a founding member of Run-DMC. McDaniels will discuss overcoming adversity and his ongoing efforts to support the next generation.

Hoffman expressed excitement about the new partnership, stating, “It’s a dream come true to collaborate and kick off the new year with one of my mentors and dearest friends, Buzz Knight, and to partner with Premiere Networks and iHeartPodcasts. Sharing meaningful stories of strength and perseverance through the healing power of music is one of the most rewarding and humbling experiences of my career.”

Buzz Knight, who produces the podcast, added, “I’m honored to collaborate with the incredible Lynn Hoffman on the uplifting mission of Music Saved Me. Thanks to Julie Talbott and Premiere Networks once again for their support.”

Knight’s Takin’ a Walk music history podcast joined the iHeartPodcasts Network in November 2023.

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott commented, “We’re excited to partner with Buzz Knight Media to bring Music Saved Me to iHeartPodcasts’ network. This podcast is both entertaining and healing and reinforces the positive effect music has on our mental health. We look forward to sharing this podcast with even more passionate music fans.”