Triton Digital Integrates Sounder’s AI Tech Into Spreaker

Triton Digital has expanded its podcast advertising capabilities by integrating its recently acquired audio intelligence platform, Sounder, into Spreaker – its podcast hosting and monetization platform geared toward independent creators.

With Sounder now built into Spreaker, the platform’s AI scans English-language podcast content for context and relevance, enabling show-level targeting based on themes or topics mentioned – even if the podcast’s main category differs. Advertisers also gain expanded reach and more precise targeting tools – either through direct-sold or programmatic campaigns via Triton’s Audio Marketplace.

The move brings contextual ad targeting and brand suitability tools to Spreaker’s network of more than 260,000 podcasts.

Triton Digital acquired Sounder in March 2024 to enhance its suite of audio advertising tools with AI-powered contextual analysis. Since then, Sounder has launched new features including Promo Hub and an upgraded Audio Insights Dashboard.

Triton Digital Executive Vice President of Podcast and Content Delivery Sharon Taylor said, “Our enhanced targeting capabilities allow buyers to target relevant conversations wherever they happen, expanding beyond categories and into genres to increase the amount of inventory available for targeting. Through this integration, buyers can confidently invest via the Triton Digital Audio Marketplace in the expansive content inventory available on Spreaker. Enabling our partners to do contextual targeting at scale makes buying easier and contributes to an overall better listener experience for audiences.”