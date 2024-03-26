Triton Digital Makes Major Artificial Intelligence Acquisition

AI-driven contextual targeting platform Sounder is joining Triton Digital in an enhancement to Triton’s broadcast radio and podcasting services. Sounder has extensive industry experience in brand suitability and digital audio promotional tools.

With this acquisition, Triton is aiming for more advertising sector engagement with brands and agencies while providing publishers and podcasters with data-driven insights about brand safety. Sounder has previously partnered with major radio companies like Audacy, Urban One, and iHeartMedia, as well as agencies and brands such as AdLarge, Evergreen Podcasts, and A Million Ads.

Triton Digital President and CEO John Rosso said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sounder to the Triton Digital family. The Sounder team are visionaries in audio intelligence, and their technology adds an essential layer to our offerings. This acquisition empowers us to deliver more value to advertisers and publishers with highly targeted, contextually relevant, and brand-suitable audio advertising solutions. Looking ahead, we are excited to leverage our combined strengths to drive innovation and growth in the digital audio marketplace.”

Sounder CEO and co-founder Kal Amin stated, “Becoming part of Triton Digital is a significant milestone for Sounder, giving us the ability to accelerate our growth and innovation while continuing to work across the entire podcast landscape. Our AI-powered content analysis enables Triton to bring unprecedented insights, targeting, and promotional capabilities to the audio marketplace.”