Evergreen and Sounder Form A.I. Podcast Ad Alliance

Evergreen Podcasts and AI-driven podcast advertising company Sounder have announced a strategic partnership focused on creating enhanced opportunities for content creators, advertisers, and podcast listeners. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to create new growth and revenue opportunities for the brands under Evergreen’s umbrella.

This alliance is set to bring forth a host of new possibilities, offering an enriched and diversified listening experience for podcast fans.

Evergreen Podcasts CEO Michael DeAloia expressed, “Our mission has always been to support and amplify podcast creators, and this partnership allows us to do that on an even larger scale. In providing advertisers with the opportunity to align with relevant and suitable inventory, our teams are enabling substantial monetization for Evergreen Podcasts creators.”

Sounder Vice President of Sales and Client Success Brittany Hall added, “We are honored to work with Evergreen Podcasts, a true trailblazer in the industry. Together, we will drive innovation and inspire advertisers to reach new heights with unmatched precision targeting.”