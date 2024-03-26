Beasley Media Signs Long-Running Boston Marathon Deal

Beasley Media Group Boston has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Boston Athletic Association to cover the Boston Marathon. The collaboration will see Beasley’s five stations in the cluster provide extensive marketing and support for the world’s oldest marathon.

Stations involved include 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ), Country 102.5 (WKLB), WROR 105.7, Hot 96.9 (WBQT), and Rock 92.9 (WBOS).

The event will be marked by Country 102.5’s Morning Show Host and Boston native Ayla Brown performing The National Anthem, while Country 102.5 and 98.5 The Sports Hub will broadcast live from the starting line in Hopkinton. Bob Socci, the voice of The 98.5 Patriots Radio Network, will provide live updates along the 26.2-mile course.

The Boston Marathon celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, featuring 30,000 athletes from across the globe.

Beasley Boston Director of Sales Brian Schneekloth commented, “Commitment to community service and delivering exceptional advertising platforms for our partners is at the heart of everything we do at Beasley Media Group. As we gear up for The Boston Marathon Presented by Bank of America, we are thrilled to enhance the narrative surrounding this iconic event.”

“We are dedicated to amplifying the remarkable philanthropic endeavors that fuel this event’s spirit. Through our partnership, we aim to spotlight the stories and drive awareness for the causes behind the marathon, inviting our valued partners to join us on this impactful journey.”

Market Manager Mary Menna said, “We are honored to partner with the BAA and The Boston Marathon, which are world renowned Boston institutions.”

BAA Chief Marketing Officer Scott Stover added, “Along with Beasley Media Group Boston, the B.A.A. is eager to showcase and amplify the stories, excitement, and energy leading up to Patriots’ Day. From first time marathoners to a world-class professional field, 10,000 volunteers and thousands more spectators, the magic of the marathon will be on full display on April 15.”