Former Syndicated Conservative Radio Host Jim Quinn Passes

Longtime Pittsburgh radio personality Jim Quinn passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. Born in New Jersey, Quinn became a notable figure in both music and conservative talk radio, including stints in Philadelphia and New York City.

Quinn began his Pittsburgh career in 1967 at KQV, where he first met Rush Limbaugh, who would later become his political mentor. Years after leaving the market, he returned to Pittsburgh to work at 13Q (WKTQ).​ From 1983 to 1992, Quinn co-hosted The Quinn and Banana Show on B-94 FM alongside Don Jefferson.

He transitioned to Conservative talk radio, hosting Quinn in the Morning on WRRK before moving to WPGB in 2004.

Quinn’s most notable talk radio endeavor was The War Room with Quinn and Rose, co-hosted with Rose Somma Tennent. The syndicated show aired across the US and on XM Satellite Radio. After its cancellation in November 2013, Quinn continued broadcasting Quinn in the Morning on WYSL in Avon, NY, and WAVL in Apollo, PA.

“Bubba” Snider, who was part of Quinn and Banana in the late 1990s, posted on Facebook, “The world lost a great one. He is the reason I am in radio. It is a long yet funny story. May he rest in peace and may his memory always be a blessing. Today is a sad day for me and for everyone else who knew him. Be sad today and then celebrate him every other day.”