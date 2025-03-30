Radio.Cloud, Veritone Bringing Remote & AI Tools to NAB Show

Cloud-native broadcasting and AI-powered content tools will be in the spotlight at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, as two broadcast tech companies – Radio.Cloud and Veritone – prepare to showcase their latest innovations to the industry.

Radio.Cloud has been selected by Amazon Web Services to deliver a live demonstration of fully cloud-based radio production from AWS’s glass studio on the NAB Show floor at booth W1701. The real-time broadcast, powered by Radio.Cloud’s Live Studio platform, will highlight how remote radio can be executed with only a laptop and microphone.

Radio.Cloud will also hold a separate exhibit at booth W3334.

Radio.Cloud CEO and Founder Christian Brenner commented, “I’m very proud that Amazon Web Services chose us for this prominent demo at NAB. AWS is a great partner and I’m honored to showcase our innovative solutions at their booth, which has become a destination for all broadcasters.”

Meanwhile, Veritone is returning to the NAB Show with a focus on artificial intelligence solutions for broadcasters, content creators, and rights holders. The company will set up at booth W1455 in the West Hall, where it will demo its expanding AI suite for automating content discovery, data intelligence, and media monetization.

Veritone Chief Revenue Officer Sean King will also appear on an April 7 panel at 2:30p at the IABM Impact Stage in the North Hall, where he’ll explore how broadcasters can unlock new revenue through AI-powered strategies.

King said, “At NAB 2025, we’ll showcase how Veritone unlocks the full value of audio and video assets – turning raw media into structured, searchable, and revenue-generating opportunities. Whether it’s automating content discovery, streamlining monetization, or enhancing data intelligence, we’re redefining what’s possible for broadcasters, content creators, and rightsholders.”

The NAB Show takes place April 6–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Learn more at NABShow.com. Registration here saves you $20, and you pay only $199 for an Exhibits Pass.

With reporting from Adam R Jacobson