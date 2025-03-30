April Dobbs Serves Up ‘The Jazz Cafe’ to Atlanta Radio

Davis Broadcasting of Atlanta’s Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1 (WJZA) is adding radio, television, and sports media personality April Dobbs to its lineup. The Jazz Cafe with April Dobbs now airs weekdays and Saturdays in the midday slot.

Her radio career began while attending Savannah State University, when a work-study assignment placed her at WHCJ 90.1 FM. She later became midday host and Music Director at E93 (WEAS) in Savannah, where she also served as local producer for the Doug Banks Morning Show. Dobbs eventually transitioned into television programming and spent nearly ten years with Fox Sports Networks, managing live coverage of NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL broadcasts at Fox Sports South and Fox Sports West.

Returning to radio, she served as weekend talent on Atlanta’s Kiss 104.1 (WALR) and associate producer on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, while securing voiceover work for national brands. Her career also includes experience in the Shreveport market at 99.7 KMJJ.

She is active in industry and community organizations, including W.I.S.E. (Women in Sports & Events), the Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals, and the Junior League.