Catching Up With Radio’s 30 & Under Superstars: Kaylin Mozdzen

Radio Ink is once again ready to celebrate the industry's young leaders redefining the norms, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks with our annual 30 and Under Superstars list. Today we talk with Cumulus Media's Kaylin Mozdzen.

“Since being featured on the list, a lot has changed for me: I’m in a new market! When I was interviewed, I was a brand manager/morning show host in Utica, New York. Now, I’m a #1 rated midday host in Columbia, South Carolina on B106.7 with Cumulus Media. I knew I needed to make a change and follow my gut. If you had asked me five years ago if I would ever decide to leave my home, I would’ve told you no. The chance to be in a bigger market was just too good of an opportunity for me to pass up, and professionally I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s really important to acknowledge what you need to do for yourself to be able to thrive. All I can say is that I’m very blessed to be in the space I’m currently in.”

“Being recognized on the list honestly was a life-altering moment for me. I know I’m among many in our industry that have suffered from or continue to suffer from imposter syndrome. It helped me realize “Wow, I’m meant to be doing what I’m doing,” and that I’m good at it! And, that it’s okay to admit that and have the confidence! My peers who made the list are nothing short of incredible and to be able to share the honor with those who have the same passion that I do is such a special thing. I’m honored.”

“I think people are FINALLY starting to get back in the swing of craving live and local content. For a while, I remember hearing from people who were all about streaming services or podcasts. Not to say that they still don’t use those — but there’s an increase in our audience again. I hear people discussing again that they heard “insert topic here” or “insert event here” on the radio while being able to listen to their favorite music. I’m loving the engagement with people that we’re seeing not just on air, but online as well. Getting the confirmation from our audience that they’re loving what we have to offer the community is reassurance that we’re doing it right.”

“I was given a chance at 16 to be on air. That doesn’t happen anymore. There are not enough jobs/opportunities for young people to get a job in our industry. Add syndication into play and it’s even more difficult. And, for when there is an opportunity, the compensation doesn’t add up with all the responsibilities that come with it to be able to survive today. That makes it hard for anyone to desire this career path if we’re being honest. I’m the first to say “do what you can to get your foot in the door” – but at a certain point, enough is enough.”

“Recognizing young talent is more important than ever before. This industry has changed so much since I started when I was 16. I’ve gotten to where I am today because of my ability to grow with the times and implement some of the new, now crucial parts of the job. Young people are such an advantage to have because they have a drive like no other. I’ve encountered some people in this industry who refuse or show negativity towards some parts of the job because they don’t want to take the time to learn it. Every young person I’ve encountered is always willing to learn, grow, and add to their skill stack. They are always looking to make themselves marketable.”

On whether being young in the radio industry is an advantage or disadvantage, Kaylin says, “I’m neutral and here’s why: I really believe being young is an asset due to the ever-changing ways of our industry. But sadly, I’ve encountered those who don’t take you, your ideas, and what you bring to the table seriously because of your age. Those who “know better” because their experience outweighs yours. It really makes you question if you belong, and that can feel like a disadvantage. But, when it gets hard, it’s important to remember why you started in the first place. Going through that gave me even more drive to be successful.”

