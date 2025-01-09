WBT Campaign Raises $300K in 2024, Tops $1M Milestone

Urban One Charlotte’s News Talk 1110 & 99.3 WBT and Moments of Hope Church have announced that their collaborative City of Hope CLT campaign raised over $300,000 during the 2024 holiday season for those in need across North Carolina.

The initiative started in 2020 during the COVID pandemic when Moments of Hope Senior Pastor and WBT host David Chadwick joined forces with station talent Bo Thompson and former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory to begin a matching gift initiative during the Christmas season.

Chadwick commented, “Since then, the partnership between MOHC, WBT, and all the WBT personalities has raised over $1 million to help feed children in the Charlotte area and, this past year, to help rebuild the lives of victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. It has been an honor to use the gifts that God has given both organizations to help and serve others in need. It truly is more blessed to give than to receive.”

WBT Program Director Mike Schaefer said, “WBT’s commitment to ‘Lead Local’ goes beyond delivering news and information. For nearly 103 years, this station has been woven into the fabric of Charlotte, and helping those in need is at the core of our mission. Partnering with David and his congregation to serve the most vulnerable among us aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Radio One Charlotte and Richmond General Manager Marsha Landess remarked, “We are proud to use the WBT platform to support the incredible work that David and his congregation have done. Since 2020, this partnership has demonstrated the power of community, especially in a crisis like Hurricane Helene. Raising over $1 million for those in need is a testament to what we can achieve together. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community we are so proud to be a part of.”