K Marie Makes the Move to Y100 Miami for Midday Slot

iHeartMedia Miami has announced Kirsten Savik, known on-air as K Marie, as the new midday host for Y100.7 (WHYI). K Marie has been a familiar voice on South Florida Spanish-language radio since joining TÚ 94.9 (WZTU) in 2016.

K Marie’s radio career started eighteen years ago at 1530 AM La Picosa, a Spanish-language Regional Mexican station in Minnesota. While not Hispanic, she immersed herself in the culture, learning Spanish and embracing Latin music and traditions. She later worked in English-language radio at 96.3 NOW before moving to Miami 14 years ago, where she hosted at DJ 106.7, Power 96.5, and TÚ 94.9.

Y100 Program Director Larry “Yako” Calderón Jr. said, “I’ve worked closely with K Marie for nine years, and her natural talent for connecting with audiences is remarkable. Her ability to blend her ‘Gringa’ roots with her passion for Miami’s Hispanic culture makes her a perfect fit for Y100.”

K Marie commented, “I’m incredibly honored to join the legendary Y100 family. Miami’s diversity has made me feel at home, even though I’m not Latina by background. This city has taught me to embrace its sazón, vibrancy, and pride, and I’m humbled to bring that spirit to Y100.”