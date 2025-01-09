BFoA Establishes Hotline for Los Angeles Broadcasters in Crisis

As wildfires continue to devastate the Los Angeles area, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has established a special hotline to rush Emergency Grants to Southern California broadcasters in need, according to BFoA President Tim McCarthy.

Those affected can apply online. Recognizing the challenges victims face, including limited internet access, the BFoA has also established an emergency phone number, 212-373-8250, for immediate assistance. The application process is designed to deliver financial aid quickly, with grants typically processed within weeks. A similar approach was used during the flooding from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is dedicated to supporting radio and television professionals who experience acute financial need due to life-changing illness, accidents, or serious misfortune, providing a vital safety net across the country.

Support for the BFoA comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024. Donation to help those in need can also be made by visiting the BFoA site.