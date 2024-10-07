BFoA Offers Emergency Helene Aid to Radio Professionals

As more federal and private aid is rushed to the areas of the Gulf Coast and Appalachia affected by Hurricane Helene, the Broadcasters Foundation of America is providing emergency financial assistance to radio and TV professionals affected by the storm.

Through its Emergency Grant Program, the Broadcasters’ Foundation has established a streamlined process to quickly deliver funds to those in urgent need. Radio and TV professionals affected by the hurricane can apply for assistance through the Foundation’s website to see if they qualify for emergency aid.

The BFoA has also reached out to industry groups and state associations in areas hit by Hurricane Helene, encouraging them to inform their members about the available aid.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy commented, “Broken pipes, power outages, displacement, and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues. We’ve already approved over half a dozen requests, and we know that number will grow significantly as more assess the damage and the costs.”

He emphasized, “Our colleagues cannot be left alone to struggle.”

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation of America comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.