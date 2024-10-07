Ohio Association of Broadcasters Names New Head, Merritt To Retire

Chad Budreau will be joining the Ohio Association of Broadcasters as its new President, effective December 9. Budreau steps into the role currently held by Christine Merritt, who has announced her retirement after 22 years of leading the OAB.

Budreau comes to the OAB from the Academy of Model Aeronautics, where he has worked since 2010 and now serves as Executive Director. Budreau also led legislative efforts at the state, local, and federal levels, securing Congressional recognition for AMA as a nationally recognized community-based organization, and working with regulatory bodies like the FAA, FCC, and DHS.

Budreau’s background in broadcasting includes work with WIPB-TV in Muncie, IN, WOUB-TV in Athens, OH, and Whitewater Broadcasting’s radio stations in Richmond, IN, where he served in various roles, including assistant station manager and news producer.

OAB Board Chair Brian Lorenzen commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Chad to the OAB. His extensive association management experience, coupled with his background in broadcasting and government relations, makes him uniquely qualified to lead OAB and continue advocating for the broadcast industry in Ohio. We are excited for the future under his leadership.”

Chad Budreau said, “I am honored to join the Ohio Association of Broadcasters and work alongside Ohio’s radio and television stations. Broadcasting is where I began my career, and I’m excited to return to the industry in a leadership role. I look forward to working with the OAB team to support our members, strengthen their advocacy efforts, and navigate the evolving media landscape.”