Live, Local, and Resilient

(By Buzz Knight) We all know radio takes its punches from time to time, but I want to specifically shine a light on the blood, sweat, and tears shed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and elevate some of the most important and powerful aspects of the medium.

The ability to be live, local, and connected to communities that are deeply hurt and damaged is a gift and an incredible burden. But as we’ve read in Radio Ink this past week, each story from people on the frontlines reminds us that so many in the business always step up to do what is right.

This covers every conceivable department at radio stations, from the front lines to the back room. On-air to traffic, engineering to management, sales to promotions: this is a team effort from top to bottom. These are individuals who have no personal agenda other than duty and responsibility. They feel a responsibility to heal the pain, to inform, to grieve, and to be there when some sense of normalcy returns.

Competition among companies gets put aside during these important moments and the industry becomes one.

As I observe from afar, the men and women risking their own lives and tired beyond belief are guided by a sense of duty. It is truly empowering and inspiring.

The only criticism that I feel is warranted is that many of these local markets wish they had more people to do the job in times like these. The budget cuts over the years do have consequences. Radio could certainly use more warriors like the ones we’ve seen over the past week.

The industry can once again hold its head high, knowing that when a crisis occurs, it responds with passion, perseverance, and determination.

