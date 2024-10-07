Pfizer Drops from Radio’s Top Spot As Q4 Ad Churn Begins

After a monster month of spot play, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had a dramatic drop in the Media Monitors “Spot Ten” list for the first week of the fourth quarter. From September 30 to October 6, Progressive reclaimed the top spot with a highly consistent 61,744 ads.

Several advertisers ranked 20th or lower last week made impressive strides into the top ten. Upside surged from 20th place to third. The Home Depot vaulted from 47th all the way to fifth. However, the most dramatic rise came from AutoZone’s strong entrance into the top ten, landing in fourth place after not appearing in the top 100 last week.

LW TW Account Play Count 2 1 Progressive 61,744 5 2 Vicks 44,061 20 3 Upside 38,469 – 4 AutoZone 37,896 47 5 The Home Depot 37,335 7 6 Macy’s 34,055 1 7 Pfizer 33,664 10 8 Discover 33,004 8 9 ZipRecruiter 32,515 14 10 Lowe’s 28,484