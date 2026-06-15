Salem Media President of Broadcast Allen Power To Retire

Salem Media President of Broadcast Media Allen Power is marking 50 years in broadcasting today by setting an end date to his impressive career. Power intends to retire from the Christian broadcast group on September 30, transitioning to the role of Senior Advisor.

“Fifty years ago today, on June 15, 1976, I started my first job in broadcasting,” Power commented. “I have spent more than half of my career at Salem, and it has been such a blessing to devote my efforts to spreading the message of the gospel through broadcasting. After five decades of hard work, the next chapter will be about investing my time and gifts in faith, family, and worthwhile organizations.”

Power joined Salem in 2000 as the company’s first General Manager in Atlanta and rose through roles as Regional Vice President and Senior Vice President before being named President of Broadcast Media in 2023. His 26 years at the company span a period of significant growth across radio, digital media, and content distribution. In recent years, he has overseen the concentration of Salem’s broadcast holdings in Christian teaching and talk and conservative news talk alongside the Salem Radio Network, which syndicates programming to approximately 2,600 affiliates nationwide.

He has served on the Executive Committee of the NAB Board of Directors and previously chaired the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. He was named one of Radio Ink’s Top 20 Leaders in Radio in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Salem plans to reveal succession plans in the coming weeks.

Salem Media CEO David Santrella said, “Allen and I have worked together for nearly 25 years in a variety of roles at Salem. His leadership, his ability to inspire those around him, and his incredible understanding of our business will be missed. Beyond his business accomplishments, he has led with integrity, humility, and a genuine commitment to serving others.”