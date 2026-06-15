CMG Picks McGhee As Jacksonville Radio Market Manager

Brian McGhee has made stops at iHeartMedia, Townsquare Media, and, most recently, Urban One. Now his next market is Jacksonville. Cox Media Group has named McGhee Vice President and Market Manager for CMG Jacksonville Radio, succeeding Jimmy Farrell.

McGhee served as Director of Sales for Urban One in Washington, DC, overseeing revenue for five stations. Earlier stops include Market President for Townsquare Media in Rockford and General Sales Manager roles with iHeartMedia in Chicago and St. Louis.

CMG Radio President Rob Babin remarked, “Brian is a strong, people-centered leader with the right mix of sales expertise, operational discipline, and market vision. He knows how to build high-performing teams, develop meaningful client relationships, and create momentum. Just as importantly, he leads with authenticity, accountability, and a real understanding of what local media can mean to audiences, advertisers, and communities.”

McGhee said, “CMG has an outstanding reputation for strong local brands, talented people, and meaningful service to audiences and advertisers. I’m excited to build on that foundation, work alongside this team, and help drive continued growth in Jacksonville.”