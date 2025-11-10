Farrell Returns to South Florida as CMG Miami Market Manager

Cox Media Group Jacksonville Radio Market Manager Jimmy Farrell is heading south to lead the company’s four-station Miami cluster. Farrell succeeds Ralph Renzi, who has led CMG Miami Radio since 2017 and is departing the company to pursue another opportunity.

A 32-year radio industry veteran, Farrell has led CMG Jacksonville since 2022. During his tenure, the cluster raised more than $1 million for the Child Cancer Fund of Jacksonville, recorded over 1 million community service moments, and won a Marconi Award for CHR Station of the Year with WAPE in 2023.

The appointment marks a return to South Florida for Farrell, who began his career as a CMG Miami intern while earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

CMG President of Radio Rob Babin said, “Jimmy is a terrific leader who builds strong teams and achieves extraordinary results. After succeeding in roles of increased responsibility across the CMG Radio business, he’s earned the deep respect and trust of his teams and the industry. I know CMG Miami Radio will thrive under his leadership, just as the Jacksonville team has done.”

Farrell added, “I’m very excited to come home to lead CMG Miami Radio and continue their outstanding efforts to positively impact our loyal listeners, outstanding communities and clients. I’ll miss our CMG Jacksonville team, but I look forward to the meaningful opportunity in front of me.”