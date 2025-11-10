Salem Media Revenue Falls 12% in Q3; Final Honolulu Sale Closes

Salem Media Group reported third-quarter consolidated revenue of $51.3 million, down 12.6% from $58.7 million in the same period last year, as the company continues restructuring its operations amid shifting media consumption patterns.

The Conservative Christian media company’s broadcast division saw revenue decline 11.6% year-over-year to $40.7 million from $46 million. Digital media operations demonstrated relative stability, holding at $10.6 million compared to $10.9 million in 2024.

Salem successfully reduced operating expenses from $58.4 million to $54.4 million through efficiency measures across broadcast, digital, and corporate functions. The company posted a consolidated operating loss of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to $4.35 million in the prior-year period.

Segment operating income data highlighted digital media as a consistent profit center, generating $997,000 despite the challenging environment, down modestly from $1.36 million the year before. Broadcast operations produced $221,000 in segment income, down from $3.75 million.

Lastly, the filing disclosed the $2 million price tag for its six remaining Honolulu radio stations and two translators to Oahu-based Malama Media Group, which closed on October 31. The market divestment completes last year’s $7 million sale of KAIM and several Nashville stations to Educational Media Foundation.