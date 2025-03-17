Salem Media Group Exits Honolulu with Six Station Sale

Salem Media Group has sold its six remaining Honolulu radio stations and two translators to the Oahu-based Malama Media Group. The sale follows Salem’s divestment of KAIM to Educational Media Foundation last year in a $7 million deal also involving several Nashville stations.

The stations included in the acquisition are Hawaii Sports Radio Network (KHCM-AM/KGU-AM 760/K236CR), The Word (KGU-FM), KHCM, KKOL, KHNR-AM 690, and K232FL. Malama Media Group has announced that all current formats will remain unchanged.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, and little is known about Malama Media Group or its leadership beyond General Managing Partner Monroe Greer’s involvement.

Salem Media Group CEO Dave Santrella said, “While Salem closes our chapter in Honolulu, I am thrilled to know that these stations are going to a buyer that has a shared passion for the formats we have there and plans to keep those formats intact, particularly the Christian Teach and Talk and Conservative News/Talk formats.”

Greer stated, “Malama Media Group is thrilled and honored to serve Honolulu and continue the rich legacy established by Salem Media Group. We are highly committed to building a strong family of radio stations that serve our listeners and advertisers well, rooted in strong biblical values and a deep love for the community we serve. Our mission is to meet the needs both physical and spiritual of the Hawaiian community and beyond while reflecting Christ’s love in all we do. We are humbled and excited to become part of the Hawaiian Ohana and look forward to this exciting new chapter.”