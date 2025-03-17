BFOA Elects Cantrell, Smyth, and Riley to Board of Directors

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the election of three media executives to its Board of Directors: Seven Mountains Media and CapCity Communications Owner/CEO Kristin Cantrell, America’s Public Television Stations CEO Kate Riley, and former Greater Media Chairman and CEO Peter Smyth.

Broadcasters Foundation of America Chair Scott Herman commented, “We are delighted that broadcast executives of this caliber will serve on our Board. Their advocacy for our charitable mission is exemplary. Their input and ideas will help us continue to reach out to broadcasters across America to help those in our business who are in critical need.”

The Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors is composed of influential industry leaders committed to supporting colleagues facing financial hardships. The organization provides aid to broadcasters struggling due to illness, accident, or other critical circumstances.

Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024. Donations to help those in need can also be made by visiting the BFoA site.