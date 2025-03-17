Flagstaff Gets Its First ‘Peak’ At New Format for KVNA

Yavapai Broadcasting has launched The Peak 100.1, an Adult Contemporary station for listeners across Northern and Central Arizona. The new format replaces the Alternative sound held on KVNA since 2014.

Yavapai also operates 95.9 The Cloud (KKLD), 105.7 KVRD, 104.7 ESPN, KQST 102.9, and KYBC-AM across Arizona.

Yavapai Broadcasting Operations Manager Bryan James commented, “This format change reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping our stations fresh and engaging for our listeners. The Peak 100.1 adds a vibrant new presence to our lineup while staying true to our mission of fostering strong community connections.”