106.7 The Bull’s Denise Plante Returns to Denver TV

106.7 The Bull (KWBL) midday host Denise Plante is expanding her presence in Denver media, returning to television as co-host of Great Day Colorado on KWGN-TV and Weekend Vibe on KDVR-TV. Plante will continue her role on the country station throughout.

Plante has a long history in Colorado television, spending over 15 years as host of Colorado & Company on KUSA while simultaneously working full-time in radio.

She commented, “I’m truly blessed to do what I love every day: Radio and Television. It really is the perfect harmony of creativity and connection, and to work with such consummate professionals in both industries is more than I could ask for.”