NPR Music To Give ‘Tiny Desk Concerts’ Big Public Radio Show

NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts is bringing its signature intimate performances to the airwaves with a new weekly radio show launching April 17. The hour-long program will be hosted by series host and series producer Bobby Carter.

Each episode will feature three Tiny Desk performances, offering insights into the artists and behind-the-scenes stories from the recordings. Carter will be joined by Alt.Latino co-host and Tiny Desk curator Anamaria Sayre.

For 16 years, Tiny Desk Concerts has provided a stage for both emerging talent and legendary artists of all genres, becoming a signature benchmark of NPR. The series has built a massive following, with more than 1,200 concerts recorded at the Tiny Desk – originally located in series co-creator Bob Boilen’s workspace at NPR headquarters in Washington, DC.

In 2024, the series averaged over 1 million views per day, reaching a high of 5.6 million views on December 20.

NPR Music Executive Producer Suraya Mohamed said, “Our team at NPR Music is proud to curate what is likely the most popular video concert series in the world. Now we are excited to share Tiny Desk performances across the public radio airwaves.”