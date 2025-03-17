Kelli Turner Takes Audacy CEO Role As Four Top Execs Depart

After naming her the interim successor for longtime CEO David Field in January, Audacy has appointed Kelli Turner as President and CEO. With Turner’s full promotion comes a litany of executive promotions and dismissals at the broadcast company’s highest levels.

Joining Turner in leadership roles are Chris Oliviero, named Chief Business Officer, and Bob Philips, who will serve as Chief Revenue Officer. Oliviero was previously Market President for Audacy New York, while Philips led Audacy Networks and Multi-Market Sales.

Along with these leadership changes, Audacy announced the departures of Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin, Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley, Chief Marketing Officer Paul Suchman, and Executive Vice President and General Counsel Andrew Sutor.

Mike Dash, who has been with the company for nearly 20 years, has been named Executive Vice President and General Counsel, succeeding Sutor, who will remain for a transition period.

Audacy Chairman Michael Del Nin expressed, “On behalf of the Audacy board, we are delighted that Kelli Turner has agreed to take on the permanent President and CEO role and lead Audacy through its next phase of reinvention and growth,” Del Nin said. “She is an exceptional media executive who, along with Chris Oliviero and the rest of the Audacy team, will ensure we continue to invest in high-quality content to engage our audiences and provide best-in-class solutions to our partners.”

Turner said, “It’s a privilege to lead Audacy at this exciting moment in its impressive history and the evolution of audio. This is one of the most dynamic businesses in media and entertainment, and I am looking forward to partnering with Chris Oliviero and all of our teams to build on our momentum with audiences, creators, and advertisers. I’m especially excited by the appointments of Chris and Bob, who know Audacy’s businesses inside out and whose track records in management, programming, and sales are second to none.”

Turner, who has been on Audacy’s Board since September, brings extensive experience in media and financial leadership. Her background includes serving on the boards of DoubleVerify, Downtown Music Holdings, and Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. She previously held executive roles at Sun Capital Partners, SESAC Holdings, and Time Warner.

Oliviero has been with Audacy and its predecessor companies for more than 23 years, starting his career as a production assistant on The Howard Stern Show before moving into senior programming roles at CBS Radio, which became part of Audacy in 2017. He was named New York Market President in 2022.

Philips joined CBS Radio in 1996 and has held leadership roles across sales and revenue, including serving as Chief Revenue Officer for CBS Radio and Entercom. Following Entercom’s rebranding as Audacy in 2021, he transitioned into his most recent role leading Audacy Networks and Multi-Market Sales.