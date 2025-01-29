David Field Steps Down As Audacy CEO

Two days after the broadcaster officially closed its Chapter 11 proceedings, David J. Field has stepped down as Audacy President, CEO, and Board Member.

Kelli Turner, a current member of the Audacy Board, has been appointed interim President and CEO effective immediately, while the company begins the search for a permanent successor.

Turner, who joined Audacy’s Board in September 2024, has held executive roles at organizations such as Sun Capital Partners, SESAC Holdings, and Downtown Music Holdings. Her career also includes positions at Time Warner, Martha Stewart Living, and Citigroup. Turner earned her Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Field will remain with the company in a new role as Special Advisor to the CEO and the Board.

Field commented, “Since I joined Audacy, then Entercom, we have grown from $10 million in revenues with ten niche radio stations into a $1.2 billion, multi-platform audio leader with one of the country’s two scaled radio broadcast groups, one of the largest podcast networks, and the unrivaled top position in sports audio. With the company in a strong competitive and financial position, now is the optimal time to pass the baton to new leadership. I am deeply proud of our extraordinary team and everything we have accomplished for our listeners, customers, partners, and communities.”

Audacy Board Chairman Michael Del Nin praised Field’s contributions, stating, “David has left an indelible mark on the industry, growing Audacy from a few small radio stations into a scaled multi-platform audio content and entertainment powerhouse. Under David’s dedicated leadership, Audacy has been positioned for long-term success, and we look forward to working with Kelli and the entire team as the company begins its next exciting chapter.”