Who Is Kelli Turner? Meet Audacy’s Interim CEO

For the first time since its founding as Entercom in 1968, a member of the Field family is no longer CEO of Audacy. Kelli Turner now holds the position in the interim after joining the company’s new post-bankruptcy board of directors.

A veteran C-Suite executive, Radio Ink examines the road that led to the top of America’s second-largest radio operator.

Kelli Turner earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and her Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan. She began her career in investment banking at Allen & Company and Salomon Smith Barney, later gaining tax and audit experience as a certified public accountant at Ernst & Young.

She then moved into media, joining Time Warner as Vice President of Investor Relations. Over the years, she advanced to Senior Vice President of Business Development for New Line Cinema and later became Senior Vice President of Operations in the Office of the Chairman and CEO. From 2009 to 2011, she led Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia as President and Chief Financial Officer.

Turner next took on leadership roles at RSL Management Corporation before joining SESAC Holdings, where she served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer. She later rose to President and COO, overseeing key acquisitions such as the Harry Fox Agency and Christian Copyright Licensing International. In 2017, she played a pivotal role in SESAC’s sale to Blackstone Group’s Core Equity Fund. She also held a position on the Board of Directors for Central European Media Enterprises until its sale in October 2020.

In 2021, Turner transitioned to private investment, joining Sun Capital Partners as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

As part of Audacy’s restructuring, she was appointed to its Board of Directors. The company’s previous board, with the exception of David Field, was replaced with five other new members: Michael Del Nin, Brian Lakamp, Laura Molen, Christy Tanner, and James Wilson. Who will replace Field as the seventh director has yet to be revealed.

Audacy’s search for a permanent successor to Field as CEO and President is underway.