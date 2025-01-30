NAB Defends AM Radio’s Public Safety Role Against CTA Criticism

As the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act gears up for its second attempt at being passed into law, Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro wants the NAB to back up its claims that AM radio is vital to public safety. So the NAB is – with Shapiro’s own words.

Shapiro accused the legislation of being “anti-innovation, anti-choice, and costly for automakers” in a letter to NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt, calling on the NAB to drop its support for the act that would ensure the protection of the 80 million US citizens who depend on AM radio each month.

CTA disputes claims that AM radio is essential for public safety, citing its own data showing only 1% of US adults receive emergency alerts through AM radio, not calling into question the availability of cell service in times of crisis – something Shapiro has attested to first-hand.

NAB SVP of Communications Alex Siciliano told Radio Ink, “As Gary Shapiro has made clear, radio is a vital lifeline in times of emergency, as was the case when he was caught in a massive windstorm and power outage in Napa. He noted that ‘we make ourselves incredibly vulnerable as individuals and as a society by relying on tech without some redundancy – also known as backup capabilities.’ Shapiro urged that every ‘group and facility should have a portable, solar or hand-cranked radio.’”

“We could not agree more.”

“During the recent Los Angeles wildfires, AM radio provided critical, real-time information when power outages and cell networks failed. AM’s lifeline role is a primary reason more than 330 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle supported this legislation in the last Congress. Innovation and public safety can coexist, but not at the expense of leaving Americans vulnerable in times of crisis.”

Shapiro also claims that FEMA acknowledges a departure from radio for news and information while FEMA officials, as well as first responders and emergency management personnel from coast to coast, are outspoken in their support of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

More than 40 senators have already signed on to the new version of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act as cosponsors.