Women to Watch: Paisley Banks; Froggy 101.7/104.9, Franklin, KY

Paisley Banks is the Morning Host of Seven Mountains Media’s Froggy 101.7 and 104.9 (WFKY) in Frankfort, KY. She’s a solo act, unless you count her Paw-ducer Waylon, her year and half old Engles Setter puppy who goes to work with her every day.

She is also Promotions Director for the Frankfort cluster of Froggy, Pop, and Passport, plus maintains their websites and does middays for her sister station Froggy 95.5 in Johnstown, PA.

Her side hustle is personal training. She’s a Group Fitness Instructor and Nutrition Coach at two gyms. “I currently teach Women’s Strength and Conditioning and Kids Strength and Conditioning, plus have several individual clients,” she adds.

The Colorado native grew up playing sports, was heavily involved in 4-H, was president of several school clubs, and was always the kid that volunteered for public speaking. She kind of fell into her broadcast career as a result of her high school ambitions. “I attended the University of Northern Colorado, where I was a student-athlete. Originally I went there for their athletic training program, but after making the track team, I had to change my major due to practice conflicts,” explains Banks. “Broadcast Journalism was my backup because I was the main anchor and reporter of my high school TV station. After finding TV success in College and winning state-wide awards, I went ahead and was a TV reporter for one year. To be honest, my family knew I would struggle but supported me anyway. I decided to leave and move home and work for the family business until I figured out my next step.”

“My parents suggested I try radio because I had a passion for country music, lived the country lifestyle my whole life and I had a talent for talking.”

“I have LOVED country music since I could walk,” says Banks. “My parents loved 60-90’s country and something was always playing in the background. I also grew up around the Western lifestyle. One grandfather was a farmer until he had my dad, and my mom’s dad still runs cattle on his farm in Nebraska. I was a 4-H’er and grew up hunting/fishing. So I knew I fit the country music world. When my parents suggested I apply for a Country Radio job, I sent my reel of funny stand-ups from TV to Steve King, and he called me within an hour of applying. He chose to take a chance on me and I’m forever grateful. He has been a big supporter of mine and has helped me navigate the radio world the past few years. I love that in radio I can be myself and talk about my relatable stories and put a smile on someone’s face every morning.”

“Radio and TV have taken me to seven beautiful states, helped me win the first-ever Lisa McKay CRS Scholarship, gotten me involved in the CRS Agenda Committee for two years now, and has brought so many amazing people into my life. I’m excited to see where radio takes me here in the future.”

Banks’ ambitions have not slowed down since high school. She still has a list of things she wants to get done. “I told myself that if I received an ACM award I would have made it in radio,” she says. “So that’s something I’m striving to achieve sometime in my career. I also want to build a morning show that leaves a lasting impact on my community.”

“As for my audience… I strive to be their best friend every day. I believe there needs to be more kindness in the world. Every day my goal is to spread love, kindness, and positivity… plus put a smile on someone’s face. As a station and personally, I’m involved in our community in different ways, and I love getting to know my listeners out in the wild. It makes my day when I’m at the grocery store and someone stops me to talk. Also, I have quite a few kiddos that are regular call-ins on my show. I had a little boy a few months ago tell me that if he doesn’t listen to me on his way to school or I’m on vacation, he will have a bad day. I love that I can touch these young minds and impact them in a way that leaves a positive lasting impression.”

“My listeners always ask how I have so much energy at 6am. Let’s just say if you’re not awake before you listen, you will be after. The four C’s of Paisley are main topics all the time: Cows, Coffee, Country Music, and Cowboy boots. We talk about other things like the crazy adulting stuff and how to survive in the wild world, the great outdoors, hunting, fitness, my family, and Waylon the Paw-ducer, is talked about a lot on the show.”

“We also do a lot of fun games throughout the week. Wilderness Wednesday is a highlight everyone talks about. We discuss outdoor stuff happening in our state or places/things to do outside in KY. The goal is to be as local as possible and be relatable at the same time. I just have fun in the morning and hope my listeners do as well.”

Banks has made some pretty good memories over the years. “Early on in my career I got to make stage announcements at WeFest Music Festival and that was a blast,” she says. “Other highlights include meeting Riley Green who is my favorite current country artist and celebrity crush, winning the first ever Lisa McKay Scholarship to attend CRS, being a part of the Country Radio Seminar Agenda committee for the past two years, being named to the Radio Ink Under 30 Superstar list, getting my own morning show and I LOVE going on remotes. Every remote is different and I’m a people person. Getting to hang out with the folks I talk to every day is such a reward. Moving to Kentucky has been the best thing for me. Froggy Country has impacted my life more than I could have ever imagined and I’m grateful to be doing what I love every day.”

It hasn’t always been easy for Banks, “The biggest challenge I face is living 1,185 miles away from my family,” she says. “I’m extremely close with them and it kills me not being able to hug them once a week. My mama bear is my best friend, and I have no idea what I would do without her. I’m so blessed that they are supportive of me following my dreams and that technology is so great. I talk to my parents on the phone at least once a day and we text a lot. I try to treasure every moment I get with them even though we don’t get much time.”

Banks says she recently started using AI in her show to help with content sometimes. “I’ll put my topic into ChatGPT, and have it help me create directions to take the topic and the funny out,” she explains. “It’s also helpful when I need something to talk about over a seg. It’s super helpful with show prep. I’ve also used it for phone topics to get the phone lines going. We have a voice AI service at work, and I’ll have it craft callers. Usually, after I play that call, the phone lines light up.”

“As promotions director, I use chat GPT to help come up with contests for the stations and help me write promos. I think AI is going to have a huge impact on the Industry. We’ve seen it with AI DJ and with website creation. It breaks my heart knowing it’s taking my friends’ jobs. My hope is radio executives will see that yes AI is cheaper, but it doesn’t have the human connection and authenticity of an actual DJ. We should use AI as a tool to make our jobs easier, not as a person doing a job.”

I asked Banks what she would be doing right now if she hadn’t gone down the radio path. She says this is always a hard question for her. “I’m a multi-passionate individual so I could see myself moving in many different directions. Maybe the Fitness industry as a full-time trainer/coach, starting my farm that I’ve always dreamed of, working in the ag industry in some way, starting a dog kennel and training facility, or working for Fish and Wildlife in their education/public outreach department helping folks love the great outdoors. I’ve never thought about this in-depth, so I don’t really have one answer.”

A big topic for the industry in the last few years has been DEI and whether or not we have moved the needle in a predominantly white, male industry. “I absolutely believe we have moved the needle,” says Banks. “I’ve seen so many of my female peers making a difference at the local and national level which makes my heart happy. I’m super grateful that I’m a part of this movement and paving the way for further women who decide to come into this industry. I just hope the progress continues.”

“As for what’s missing in the industry right now, 90% of my career has been in small markets with privately owned stations. I think that most of them have radio figured out. They realize the importance of having humans that live in the area cover live shifts. I do think, however, that sometimes the bigger companies in the industry lose out because they aren’t putting an emphasis on being live and local. These smaller stations have allowed me to do out-of-the-box things and I think that’s what keeps them and me thriving.”

“I also think the industry is missing out on good talent because of the pay. I’ve had some talented folks leave the industry because they couldn’t make a living. I have to work several jobs to make ends meet and I’m okay with it. I feel like if we could get livable wages we would be able to put more into the content/appearances we do, plus attract and keep the younger generation. If radio wants to stick around, we need more young folks to get interested in it and get jobs in the industry. I’ve seen a shift with my current company, and we have a ton of young folks which makes my heart so happy.”

As for what’s ahead for Banks, “My answer will make you realize I’m a hippy flower child,” she says. “I actually don’t like to think about the future and live in the moment. I have no idea what is in store for me in the future because I just let life take me where I need to go. Somehow I always end up in the right place at the right time as long as I trust the big man has a plan for me.”

“Some goals though… I would love to continue to grow my morning show and continue to make a difference in my community,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to attend Rising Through the Ranks, so hopefully that happens very soon. It’s also been a dream of mine to be on the CRB board so private, small-market radio stations can have their voices heard at that table. Early on in my career, I wanted to be the next Bobby Bones – which if that happens, I’ll be happy – but like I said, my heart is with live and local stations. I’m excited to see where radio takes me and all that I do accomplish moving forward.”

Follow Paisley Banks on Instagram @paisleydunnontheradio, Facebook @Paisley Dunn-banks, and TikTok @paisleydunnontheradio.