RAB Unites Radio Industry Execs For ‘One Voice’ Initiative Debut

The RAB launched its One Voice initiative with RAB President Mike Hulvey corralling an all-star lineup of radio executives on Wednesday to unite the industry with a consistent message to advertisers about the true power of the medium.

Building on what was laid out in the organization’s new mission statement announcement and strategic goals for 2025, iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman, Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, and Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw all expressed their support in an opening video.

Opening a vast panel of industry leaders, Townsquare Media COO and RAB Board Chair Erik Hellum underscored the need for cohesive, cross-industry messaging, stating, “We have to get credit for the audience we have. We have to tell the same story, but not in a hundred different ways. We have to tell the same story together with one voice.”

Audacy COO Susan Larkin, who leads the RAB Advocacy Committee that developed One Voice, highlighted the need for a collective strategy to counter shifts in ad dollars toward digital. “We together have to educate everyone in all of these different types of sales teams and different types of clients. And then we said it’s really, really important that this education continues and that we are very deliberate about how we go to market with this,” she said.

As part of One Voice, the RAB has introduced new tools and resources for radio professionals. Available on RAB’s website, the materials include research studies, white-labeled sales presentations, and marketing assets designed to support local and national advertising efforts.

Another focus of the initiative is educating advertisers about Nielsen’s recent move to a three-minute listening threshold. Down from five minutes, the change is expected to provide a more accurate representation of radio’s audience. Times Shamrock CEO Jim Loftus said, “The perspective here is with the largest markets showing the increases that more accurately reporting our listener engagement will provide, that’ll provide lift for the entire radio industry.”

Cox Media Group EVP of Radio Rob Babin added, “This doesn’t change how many people listen to radio—it changes how we’re counted, and it puts us in line with other media.”

Skyview Networks Chief Revenue Officer Jeanne-Marie Condo emphasized that this initiative presents an opportunity for the entire industry. “This is a pencil-down moment. This is a moment where we all take a breath and pay attention to what is happening and how it can open doors. For those that have been pushing radio back, I think this will bring them forward. This is a really, really powerful moment,” she said.

Saga Communications CEO Chris Forgy, Beasley CRO Tina Murley, and iHeart President of Market Groups Hartley Adkins all agreed that by pooling resources, studies, and information, radio can demonstrate its reach and incredible value.

All One Voice resources are now available at rab.com/OneVoice and rab.com/ThisIsRadio. Additional webinars and training sessions will be announced by the RAB in the months to come.