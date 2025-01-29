RAB Affirms New Mission Statement and Strategic Goals for 2025

After a year of leadership transitions, the RAB is revitalizing its mission to support and strengthen America’s radio broadcasters as it heads into 2025. The organization unveiled an updated mission statement along with key initiatives and goals for the year.

In a video, RAB President and CEO Mike Hulvey and Board Chair Erik Hellum discussed the strategy for the months ahead. Hulvey emphasized the importance of the organization’s realignment and focus on long-term goals, saying the RAB team, “Asked some interesting questions like, ‘What’s important 10 years from now for the members of the RAB in this industry?’ Then we followed it up with this question: ‘If that is, in fact, the future, what are we doing today to prepare for it?'”

This introspection led to the group’s first new mission statement in a decade, reading:

RAB is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to advancing America’s radio broadcasters. In support of our members, RAB focuses on driving revenue by promoting radio in all its forms. We enhance professional skills with services, resources and continuous training opportunities while supporting programs to attract and retain talent across the industry.

A major RAB focus for 2025? Advocacy, ensuring radio’s benefits are clearly communicated to advertisers on both local and national levels. Training initiatives will provide resources for professionals at all stages of their careers, from new sellers to seasoned executives. Additionally, workforce development remains a priority, with efforts to attract and retain the next generation of radio talent.

The RAB has also introduced new tools to support its members, including the This Is Radio platform, which aggregates data and insights to help sellers articulate radio’s value to advertisers. The industry is also preparing for changes with Nielsen’s three-minute model, expected to provide more accurate credit for radio listening, increasing audience metrics by 25-30% on average.

As Hellum said to close, “We have a lot of work to do. And so we need everybody on board to fight the fight, not only to remain relevant, but really take advantage of the opportunities we have in front of us.”