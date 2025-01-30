iHeartMedia Atlanta Adds Manni Supreme to The Beat

iHeartMedia Atlanta’s 96.1 The Beat (WRDG) has added Manni Supreme to its talent roster. Supreme now co-hosts weeknights with Jojo Alonso. He has previously been heard on Urban One’s Hot 107.9 (WHTA) and Edgewater Broadcasting’s Streetz 94.5.

The College Park native began his career by hosting club events at 19 and secured internships that led to his initial on-air positions. He also joined Eminem’s Shade 45 channel on SiriusXM to co-host Streetz Is Watchin Radio. Beyond radio, Supreme has worked with industry heavyweights like DJ Drama, Don Cannon, G Herbo, and the Generation Now team.

iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Jill Strada commented, “Manni’s energy, hustle, love for the culture, and undeniable passion for connecting with listeners make him a perfect fit for Atlanta’s new home for Hip Hop and R&B. I’m excited for the impact he’ll bring to our lineup and the city we love.”

iHeartMedia Atlanta Program Director Vladimir Scott said, “I’m excited to welcome Manni Supreme to 96.1 The Beat! His dynamic energy and genuine passion for radio deeply connect with our audience and reflect the heartbeat of Atlanta. Manni truly understands the city’s culture, and I’m excited to see how his voice resonates with listeners and leaves a lasting impact on the community every week.”

Supreme stated, “I’m beyond excited to join a team that excels through collaboration and shared success. It’s truly inspiring to be part of a group that works cohesively to achieve remarkable results at 96.1 The Beat! I look forward to connecting with listeners and the community not only in Atlanta but all across the state of Georgia!”