Your Voice, Your Story

Storytelling is essential for connecting emotionally with your audience. It makes content more memorable, engages listeners, and encourages active listening. When we hear a good story, we go from passive listening to active listening, visualizing the experience in our mind.

Emotional Impact: Stories evoke empathy.

Stories evoke empathy. Memorability: People retain stories better than raw facts.

People retain stories better than raw facts. Active Listening: Stories grab attention and make listeners visualize the experience.

Go long on stories, short on information. Stories captivate and stay with listeners.

Telling vs. Showing

Effective storytellers show rather than tell. Showing uses sensory details, dialogue, and action to make the story vivid and engaging.

For example:

Telling: “I was nervous before the interview.”

Showing: “I wiped my sweaty palms on my jeans and rehearsed the first sentence under my breath.”

Telling: “Tom was angry.”

Showing: “Tom slammed his fist on the table. ‘This is the third time this week!’ he shouted, his face red.”

Showing draws listeners in, creating a deeper connection and a clearer picture.

Create a Story Inventory

Build a collection of personal stories you can draw on for your show.

How to Start:

Find a quiet place to reflect on different chapters of your life.

Write down vivid memories and emotions as they come to you.

Story Prompts:

First day of school Memorable birthdays Family holidays or vacations Pranks or funny moments First love or crush First job Role models or mentors Most treasured memory Elusive goals

Pro Tip: When topics like graduation or Memorial Day come up, refer to your story inventory. Personal stories add depth and relatability to your segments. Always aim to show rather than just tell.