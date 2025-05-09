Specialists Aren’t Just For Sales

The concept of bringing internal specialists into a radio station is nothing new. We’ve often seen it within sales teams, where a new business specialist focuses on gaining clients or a specialist is tasked with focusing on a particular vertical, like restaurants or automotive.

But why stop at sales?

Yes, we are clearly living in an era where we must all wear multiple hats, but I’m making the case that you expand your view of specialists further than you may have previously reached. As resource allocation becomes more critical than ever, consider how embracing the concept of finding as many internal specialists as possible on your team can be a major point of differentiation.

Look at your entire operation and consider which team members “lean- in” specifically in certain areas of interest and expertise.

Do you have a specialist covering…

…Short-form video?

If you don’t, you should. In fact, your entire team can become experts in this area since they all have cell phones that can shoot video. Obviously, your entire team doesn’t have to be experts in editing and post-production, and you can designate a specialist in that category as well.

TikTok and other platforms that showcase short-form content – A missed opportunity if you don’t have a specialist here, especially with declining marketing budgets. If someone isn’t your internal specialist, you are failing to seize the moment with a major opportunity for audience growth and engagement.

…Enhanced Training and Development?

Specialists can mentor less experienced staff, providing targeted training in their areas of expertise. This builds a stronger, more capable team and ensures knowledge transfer within the organization.

…Supporting a Collaborative Culture?

Having internal specialists does not mean creating silos. Effective managers foster collaboration between departments, ensuring that specialists work together toward the station’s mission. Open communication, regular training, and mutual respect between generalists and specialists are vital for a healthy workplace culture.

For radio stations to thrive in a rapidly changing media landscape, managers must recognize the value of internal specialists. This strategic approach not only improves operational efficiency but also strengthens the station’s position in the community and industry.