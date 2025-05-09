Shaky Consumer Confidence Results In Global Media Spend Slide

Global consumer spending on media content and technology may have grown 4.4% in 2024, but the pace marked the third straight year of slowing growth after a decade-high surge in 2022, as consumer confidence falls to its lowest point since the pandemic.

In the latest report from PQ Media, Global Consumer Spending on Media Forecast 2025-2029, CEO Patrick Quinn predicts the confidence dip, “will result in consumers trimming discretionary spending in 2025, and possibly beyond dependent upon unforeseen Trump policies in the remaining years of his term.”

Global consumer spending on media content and technology grew 4.4% in 2024 to $2.371 trillion, but this marks the third straight year of deceleration, following a 4.5% increase in 2023 and the decade-high growth seen in 2022.

Content spending overall rose 8.1% to $1.075 trillion globally, outpacing the 1.4% growth in media-related technology spending, which totaled $1.296 trillion. Digital media continues to lead the market, with consumer spending on digital content and tech climbing 5.7% to $1.783 trillion in 2024.

Traditional media content and tech barely moved, rising just 0.6% to $588.56 billion.

The United States remained the world’s largest media economy, generating $544.18 billion in total media and tech spend in 2024. On a per-capita basis, consumers globally spent an average of $395.43 on media content and technology – $297.29 of that on digital, and $98.14 on traditional formats.

However, the outlook going forward is leaner. PQ Media projects that from 2025 to 2029, consumer media spend will continue to decelerate as older formats fade and growth slows across previously high-performing digital platforms. Obsolete categories include CDs and CD players, MP3 devices, and DVDs. Even popular tech devices like tablets and smartphones are forecasted to see declining growth rates.

Quinn added that international tariffs are weighing heavily on both developed and emerging markets, particularly in sectors reliant on digital delivery and hardware. Even artificial intelligence, often touted as a disruptor across industries, has yet to make a meaningful dent in media spending. While it may improve efficiency in tasks like search or content creation, AI is not currently driving measurable increases in media consumption time.