Women To Watch: Carrie Danger; 107.3 Alternative Cleveland

Carrie Danger is Afternoon Drive Host at Rubber City Radio Group in Akron, OH, for 107.3 Alternative Cleveland. She introduces new music to the market in her “Danger Zone” segment and brings awareness to Mental Health with “Mental Health Mondays.”

Carrie’s radio career began in 2010 at Maverick Media in Lima, OH, as Morning Tech. In 2011, she landed a job as Afternoon Drive Host on 95.3 WLKR with ELBC in Norwalk, where she learned many different aspects of the business. She was there till 2017 when she left full-time radio to experience jobs outside the industry.

After moving back to Ohio in 2019, Carrie returned to radio, doing part-time work running the board for local games and filling in when needed at WLKR. In 2022, she landed 7p – 12a with RCRG on 107.3 Alternative Cleveland. She rocked Nights until 2024 when she was promoted to Afternoon Drive, and she’s been there since.

“107.3 Alternative Cleveland is all about community,” says Carrie. “We are big Mental Health advocates, not only with ‘Mental Health Monday’ but partnering with NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Health) of Greater Cleveland. We believe in live and local jocks who are able to actually make a connection or difference, or meet you at a concert or an event.”

“When I crack the mic, the most important thing to me is to make someone’s day a little better. I want my listeners to get out of their car with a smile on their face and music in their hearts. I truly enjoy all aspects of life, it’s so short, ya know. That’s what I want people to get out of my show: the love for the little things. In the past, I’ve been approached and told that I brought a smile to their afternoons and that right there is the good stuff!”

“For a long time I thought it would be amazing to be a jock on Fuse or host TRL, but landing behind the mic has been my true calling. It’s pretty fun to think about our inspirations, and we don’t just have ONE thing. Our experiences shape us and lead us down the path we are meant to go. The movie Good Morning, Vietnam had a big impact on me, believe it or not. Robin Williams’ character was tasked with bringing information and a good attitude to a terrible time.

It was like magic, that scene where he kicks it off with ‘GOOOOOOOOD MORNING VIETNAM,’ that is exactly what you can expect to hear when you tune into Carrie Danger. I knew that I was meant to do that for others. I love bringing the good vibes and a smile to the people of Cleveland every weekday afternoon.”

“I would say one of my biggest professional accomplishments so far has been winning Best Radio Host 2024 at the Cleveland Music Awards. That was HUGE for me. On a personal level, I was able to kiss alcohol goodbye over a year ago and become the woman I was meant to be sober. It’s been the most important accomplishment. Being fully present every single day, not only for my career, has truly changed my life.”

Another thing that has changed Carrie’s life is working with some amazing mentors. “I am so grateful for the seasoned talent I have worked with over the years,” she says. “What’s really special is that I have worked with a ton of incredible experienced WOMEN specifically. Not only have I learned so much about the business, but I’ve also learned to relax and keep grinding because things work out in the time they are meant to. That doesn’t mean to not advocate for yourself, if you want something, you have to speak up!”

Carrie has experienced her share of challenges over the years, too. “What I’m about to say is more of a growing pain, something you have to go through to learn about what makes you, you,” she insists. “My ‘challenge’ has been focusing on what I ‘can’ control, in and out of the studio. I was raised by an incredible single mom who also just so happened to be an Army SGT, Robin. As you can imagine, growing up, it was pretty strict (but very Gilmore Girls fun), and when I lost my mom in 2020, it really cemented that I needed to be in control of things. That’s just not the way it’s going to be sometimes. So quitting drinking and learning from the Women around me has helped me stay focused on what I can control. Do your job and do it well, and things will work out in the time it’s meant to work out. Don’t worry so much.”

“This business is always evolving and sometimes can make you question what’s right or wrong and who you can and can’t trust,” says Carrie. “Keep your heart true and live with good intentions, no matter what. I enjoy the practice of the Four Agreements, highly recommended to anyone.”

“The most important thing I’ve learned over the years, that I wish more people understood, is that on-air talent isn’t just someone talking at you. We are your companion. This is something I’ve known since I was little and listening to my ‘friends on the radio’ in Clarksville, TN. I could turn on Rickey Smiley in the morning and feel like I’m hanging out with a friend. He made a big impact on me in my youth. This is something that becomes more and more clear as I continue on in my career, people don’t just want a voice, they want a pal.”

So what’s missing from the industry? “This is a tough one! Says Carrie. “If I had to say something is missing, it’s the passion for the craft in the way that many radio veterans take on in each show. I see a lot of people coming in and just assuming it’s like a podcast or just like being a comedian. That’s just not the case. Don’t get me wrong, podcasts are amazing, and I love that format, but it’s not the same as music/talk radio. I see applicants come in and think ‘oh it’s so easy I can do that,’ but they are missing the passion to care enough to improve, to listen to the guidance they are given from their leaders. There is a certain way to carry yourself when you’re on the radio. If those wanting to break into the industry knew the passion and commitment you need to have, I think that would be a big help for the future of radio entertainment.”

Follow Carrie Danger on Facebook and Instagram: @Carriedanger