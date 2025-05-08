Elaina Smith Reflects on Country Radio’s Cultural Influence

Country radio trailblazer Elaina Smith doesn’t have a lot of free time. She recently took the reins as co-host of Key Networks and Beasley Media Group’s Backstage Country, while continuing to serve as the voice of several awards shows, including the People’s Choice Country Awards and the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Awards.

She also moderates panels at industry events such as Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar and mentors up-and-coming radio professionals.

Fortunately, Radio Ink Magazine was able to sit down with her to discuss her career, the significance of country radio in the US and abroad, opportunities for women in the industry, and how anyone working in radio can take the next step in their career.

Here’s a sample of what you’ll find in our May issue:

Radio Ink: What role does country radio play in taste-making, exposing people to new and new-to-them artists and expanding their horizons?

Elaina Smith: Radio, especially country, is still number one for country music and the number one new music discovery medium. It’s obvious, especially when you’re going to shows around the country and seeing what fans are showing up for, like what songs fans are showing up for. It’s the singles that went to radio that are going to be the most popular, the most sung, and the most impactful for the entire genre. Country radio is still shaping the culture, how we consume the music, and who is getting a platform.

It’s cool to see the different ways that people consume music these days, and it does show that there’s a space for everyone because there are artists who are having incredible years that some big country fans don’t even know about.

I know a lot of country fans who are huge Thomas Rhett fans and might not even know who Koe Wetzel is. But both have their own unique, incredible careers, and both can have that space. There is the mainstream, and that is still very much thanks to country radio. It just depends on how the artists define success. Is it a country radio single? That’s still very much the main goal for everyone, and only country radio can give them that.”

Purchase your print or digital edition of Radio Ink’s May issue to see the rest of our conversation with Elaina, including:

How she got into radio (Spoiler: It wasn’t her original plan!)

Why radio is “her first love”

The importance of mentorship & inclusion

The profound connection between country radio personalities and fans

Also in this issue: the 2025 Most Influential Women in Radio, Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti advocates for greater advancement opportunities for women in radio. Roy Williams challenges traditional ad writing strategies, and Dara Kalvort explores how AI automation can boost sales efficiency by eliminating time-consuming tasks.